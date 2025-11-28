Kavin murder: Madurai bench reserves orders on bail plea of accused SI

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the appeal filed by suspended sub inspector K Saravanan, one of the accused in the case pertaining to the alleged honour killing of techie Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli, challenging the rejection of his bail application by the Tirunelveli court on October 29.

According to prosecution, Saravanan’s daughter was in a relationship with Selvaganesh, against her family’s wishes. Due to this, Saravanan’s son Surjith hacked Selvaganesh to death on July 27.

Based on a complaint lodged by Selvaganesh’s mother, a case was registered against Surjith, Saravanan and his wife Krishnakumari on charges that they conspired together and orchestrated the murder.

However, Saravanan denied the allegations saying he was on duty in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar on that date and had come to know about the incident only after watching the news on TV. After an elaborate hearing, Justice K Murali Shankar reserved orders.