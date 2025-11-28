Krishnagiri to raise awareness through anganwadis to curb sex determination and selective abortions

KRISHNAGIRI: The district administration will soon raise awareness about Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT Act) at anganwadi centres to prevent sex determination and sex selective abortions in selected blocks in Krishnagiri district.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, "To reduce sex determination and sex selective abortion cases, the district administration is already conducting various decoy operations through the health department and the accused were arrested.
To reduce such cases, health department was asked to identify the blocks and villages where low sex ratio and increased number of child marriages and teenage pregnancies were being reported. Following the report, awareness programmes on PCPNDT Act will be organised and more posters will be displayed in the anganwadi centres and schools."
He further pointed that, "Already the district administration has released awareness posters against child marriage and crimes against children. To give more awareness about the misuse of scanning facilities for sex determination, steps will be taken soon. Social change is important among people and they should also be aware of the Act."
Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai told TNIE, "We are conducting awareness against child marriage, child abuse and drug usage among students. With the support of health department's data on the lowest sex ratio reported areas and child marriage cases, we will also conduct awareness. Sensitisation programmes will also be given to police and health department about the misuse of the scanning facilities."
Health department officials said that they are collecting data at block level regarding low sex ratio and sex determination cases. Following which, it will be shared with the district administration. The official added, "In the cases of sex determination, the pregnant mothers already have one or two female children. At the time of sex determination, most of the children are studying at anganwadi centres and people are regularly visiting the centre. Thereby such initiatives at the anganwadi centres are essential."
On Wednesday, TNIE reported about 'Sex- selective abortions lands woman in hosp, health dpt launches inquiry', which explained a 34- year- old woman near Kaveripattinam with already two female children aborted thrice. The third abortion was sex selective abortion.