Krishnagiri to raise awareness through anganwadis to curb sex determination and selective abortions

KRISHNAGIRI: The district administration will soon raise awareness about Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act (PCPNDT Act) at anganwadi centres to prevent sex determination and sex selective abortions in selected blocks in Krishnagiri district.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, "To reduce sex determination and sex selective abortion cases, the district administration is already conducting various decoy operations through the health department and the accused were arrested.

To reduce such cases, health department was asked to identify the blocks and villages where low sex ratio and increased number of child marriages and teenage pregnancies were being reported. Following the report, awareness programmes on PCPNDT Act will be organised and more posters will be displayed in the anganwadi centres and schools."

He further pointed that, "Already the district administration has released awareness posters against child marriage and crimes against children. To give more awareness about the misuse of scanning facilities for sex determination, steps will be taken soon. Social change is important among people and they should also be aware of the Act."