Madras HC commutes death sentence of man who pushed Chennai student before train to life term

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has commuted the death sentence awarded by a trial court to a stalker, who had killed 20-year-old M Sathya by pushing her in front of a moving train in Chennai in 2022, to life imprisonment with riders of no statutory remission for 20 years.

A division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman passed the order on Thursday on the referred trial of the judgment of the Mahila Court dated December 27, 2024 and the appeal filed by the convict D Sathish, now aged 33.

The bench commuted the sentence by considering the reports of the probation officer and the superintendent of prisons, and the age of the accused. It took note of the fact that the accused has no bad antecedents prior to the occurrence and said the possibility of the accused person’s reformation is higher and the accused has better chance of being reformed. “The very sentencing policy itself is only for reformative justice and not retributive justice,” the court said.

“We are of the view that the death sentence is not warranted and if life imprisonment is awarded, that will meet the ends of justice,” it said.

The bench modified the judgment pronounced by Mahila Court judge J Sridevi awarding death sentence to Sathish by considering the gravity of the offence and nature of the heinous crime which occurred on October 13, 2022, at the St Thomas Mount railway station.