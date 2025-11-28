Madras HC quashes criminal cases over 2009 advocate-police clash, calls continuation futile

CHENNAI: Holding that continuation of the proceedings would serve no purpose and amount to an abuse of the process of law, the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the criminal cases pending before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court in connection with the 2009 clash between advocates and police on the HC premises.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders on petitions filed by several lawyers and police personnel seeking to quash the cases. Stating that over a decade had passed since the February 19, 2009, incident, the judge said, “Now it is time, after a decade and a half, for both sides to bury the hatchet and move forward. Continuation of these cases would be nothing but an exercise in futility.”

The judge cited the 15-year delay in filing the chargesheet, improper identification of suspects, reliance on blurred media photographs, lack of certification for digital evidence, and failure to conduct an identification parade, for quashing the case. He advised them not to overplay the incident on social media.