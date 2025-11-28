Madras High Court bats for separate SOP to regulate religious events

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday suggested that the state frame a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for regulating religious events that attract large crowds, similar to the draft SOP prepared for handling roadshows, rallies and public meetings of political parties in the wake of the Karur stampede.

Pointing out that stampedes had occurred during religious events in certain places including Andhra Pradesh and Punjab in the recent past, the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, concurring with the submissions of the AIADMK’s counsel Vijay Narayan, said, “The state shall prepare a different SOP for regulating religious events of huge gatherings.”

Stating that the organisers of religious events or the temple administrators have to obtain permission from the authorities concerned, it added, nobody would stop it but the point is to regulate it.

The bench was hearing petitions seeking framing of guidelines to regulate mass political events after the Karur incident, along with TVK’s plea to relax conditions imposed on Vijay’s roadshows. Describing the draft SOP for political rallies as “by and large fine”, Vijay Narayan said the court can give a stamp of approval for the SOP as the suggestion for framing it came from the court.

Senior counsel PV Balasubramanian, appearing for the TVK, sought a direction to the state to upload details of designated venues and notified crowd capacity online. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran told the court that the draft SOP is available on the state’s website.

Pointing out that the SOP was drafted after consulting recognised political parties and taking into account their suggestions and objections, he said the government would consider if further suggestions were submitted. Directing AIADMK, TVK and Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi to submit their suggestions on the draft SOP, the bench adjourned the hearing to Friday.