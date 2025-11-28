Postmortem finds wild elephant ‘Rolex’ died of chronic heart disease, not due to fall in Kovai forest

COIMBATORE: The postmortem on wild elephant ‘Rolex’ on Thursday revealed that the jumbo allegedly died owing to a chronic heart disease on Wednesday, at Manthirimattam in Manombolly forest range near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

According to Conservator of Forests and ATR field director D Venkatesh, “The veterinary doctors who have carried out the postmortem noticed that hemorrhaging in the heart. The heart disease could have developed eight to 10 months ago and led to the hemorrhage.”

“To find out the exact cause of the death, we are planning to send the samples to five different laboratories, as there is a high chance that the animal may have died due to a viral infection, which would have also led to hemorrhaging in the heart.

The animal is aged, more than 50 years since the sixth molar came out. Except for the liver, which is usually soft but hard for Rolex, all other organs are fine, and it’s purely a chronic heart disease, and no other reason for the death,” he said.

The official said that they have retrieved four litres of fluid, which was stuck between the heart and pericardium (which protects the heart), that led to failure in pumping blood to the heart.