Razing of buildings blocking traffic at Coimbatore's Jothipuram starts

COIMBATORE: The National Highways department on Wednesday started demolishing the buildings hindering vehicle movement at Jothipuram near Periyanacikenpalayam on the Coimbatore-Mettupalayam highway. The service road leading from the down ramp of the Periyanacikenpalayam flyover will be widened after the demolition, expected to be completed in a couple of days.

The demolition commenced after the payment of compensation of Rs 1.5 crore to seven land owners and taking over 292 square meters of land into the department's possession.

"As part of widening the service road up to 5.5 metres, we have acquired patta lands from seven landowners and paid Rs 1.5 cr in total. Vehicles couldn't smoothly enter Veerapandi from Periyanacikenpalayam.

"The demolition will be completed within a week. Some owners have agreed to demolish their buildings themselves. We will also carry out the widening of the service road along with other road improvement works at Jothipuram junction at a cost of `6 cr," said an NH department official.

Improvement works planned are widening of the road at Jothipuram, shifting of the drain and widening of the culvert as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms, the official added.