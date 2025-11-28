Residents of Vellapakkam in Nagapattinam demand road access to fields & cremation ground

NAGAPATTINAM: Residents of Vellapakkam village in Thirumarugal Block, Nagapattinam, have raised concerns over one kilometre of muddy, narrow stretch leading to the village cremation ground and surrounding farmland. The village, home to more than 100 families, depends on the route for all agricultural movement.

They said that the condition of the road has remained unchanged for years, making movement difficult for villagers, farm workers and elderly residents who use the path every day. Villagers said the stretch has been filled with potholes, uneven surfaces and slush.

“We cannot walk without slipping. During funerals, the body often falls into the mud, and those carrying it get injured,” S Pandiyaraj, a resident said. Farmers said that the road has also affected their work across roughly 300 acres of farmland.

“We are unable to take seeds and fertilisers to our fields. Even tractors struggle on this road,” said Pandiyaraj. Residents said the lack of street lights adds to the problem. They said they are not able to check their fields at night, and that the dark, slippery stretch poses safety risks to women, children and farm workers returning late from the fields.

Several villagers said they have reported the issue multiple times to local officials. An official from the Thirumarugal Block Development Office said the site has been inspected. “A proposal for constructing a Water Bound Macadam road has been sent to the District Rural Development Agency,” the official said, adding that the administration is awaiting further instructions from senior officials.