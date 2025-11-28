Sivaganga court acquits TN Minister Periakaruppan, family in 2012 disproportionate assets case

SIVAGANGA: The Principal District and Sessions Court in Sivaganga on Thursday acquitted Minister for Co-operation K R Periakaruppan and three other members of his family in a 2012 disproportionate assets case, observing that the charges against them were not proved.

According to the prosecution, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at the premises belonging to Periakaruppan in 2012, over allegations that he had amassed a wealth of a few crore rupees disproportionate to his known source of income during his tenure as the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments minister from 2006 to 2010.

The Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government returned to power in 2011, and the DVAC, the following year, conducted the searches and booked the minister, his wife Prema, mother Karuppayee, son Gokulakrishnan, and his relative Senthilvel under sections 13(2), 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act r/w section 109 of the Indian Penal Code.

Searches conducted by DVAC in 2012

