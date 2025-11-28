TN Fishermen clash off Koodankulam coast over damaged nets; petrol bombs hurled, one injured

THOOTHUKUDI: Alleging damage to their fishnets stretched across the sea, two groups of fishermen clashed mid-sea about five nautical miles off the Koodankulam coast late on Thursday, with petrol bombs reportedly hurled at a mechanised vessel from Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour.

One fisherman, Periyarasu (25) of Tharuvaikulam, sustained burn injuries in the attack.

According to Tharuvaikulam mechanised-boat fishermen, their counterparts from Koothankuli chased them around 7 pm and threw petrol bombs at least five times, partially burning the fibre-reinforced vessel. The Tharuvaikulam team, which had left for fishing in the Arabian Sea on October 29, was returning home when the confrontation occurred.

The injured fisherman was first taken ashore at Manapad and admitted to the Tiruchendur Government Hospital before being referred to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment.

Following a complaint, both the Tharuvaikulam and Koothankuli marine police have launched an investigation into the incident.