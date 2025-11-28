Unlicensed meds: Tablets seized for testing in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: Inspectors from the drugs control department collected tablets from three pharmaceutical company warehouses in Puducherry on Wednesday to determine whether the medicines were fake or expired. The warehouses were sealed after the inspection.

In September, during a raid at an industrial unit in Mettupalayam, tablets worth Rs 99.47 lakh were found stocked without a licence. Primary packing tablets, aluminium foils, carton boxes and documents were submitted to a Puducherry court. The CBCID has been investigating the case.

On Wednesday, drugs control department inspectors, accompanied by the police, searched two warehouses in the Mettupalayam industrial area and one warehouse in Kurumampet. Inspection began in the evening and went on till midnight.

Officials said a complaint alleged that fake medicines were being manufactured and sold under the name of a particular company. Based on the complaint, a probe began and a case was filed at Puducherry CB-CID police station on November 12. Two persons, A K Ranaa (45) of Karaikudi and Meyyappan (46), were arrested on November 18 and 21 respectively for allegedly forging licences.

Officials said the searches on Wednesday were carried out based on information obtained during the interrogation of the two accused.