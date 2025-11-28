Withdraw farmer ID mandate or extend crop insurance deadline, ryots urge TN government

THOOTHUKUDI: Many farmers in the district, especially those cultivating maize, have appealed to the union government to either extend the deadline for insuring crops or withdraw the mandate on obtaining the farmer registration number, citing impediments in getting the latter.

Earlier, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had made the registration number mandatory to avail of crop insurance and other benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) schemes. On Tuesday (November 25), the same mandate was enforced on the PMFBY portal for insuring crops.

For the 2025-2026 fiscal, the deadlines for insuring green gram and black gram were set on November 15, and for maize and cotton on November 30. Karisalboomi Farmers Association president A Varadharajan said that recent enforcement of the mandate has a lot of maize farmers worried, as they are yet to obtain the registration number. He said that maize is cultivated on an average of 1.5 lakh acres across the district annually, and that farmers need insurance as heavy rainfall and inclement weather conditions often affect the yield.