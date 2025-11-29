AIADMK–DMK spat forces an abrupt end to Salem council meeting

SALEM: The monthly council meeting of the Salem City Municipal Corporation turned tense on Friday after a heated exchange broke out between AIADMK and DMK councillors, forcing Mayor A Ramachandran to abruptly suspend the session and bring it to an early close.

The meeting, chaired by the mayor, was attended by Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan and Deputy Mayor M Saratha Devi.

The meeting began with Ward 44 VCK councillor Imayavaramban M raising concerns that voter rights were being affected and ordinary residents were being inconvenienced under the SIR system. He also held up a placard, signalling strong objection to the system.

Soon after, Ward 22 councillor and AIADMK whip in the council K C Selvaraj raised multiple issues. He questioned the progress of the ongoing UGD works under the Corporation and asked why new household connections were not being provided under the scheme. Responding to him, Commissioner Elangovan said that nearly 15,000 live UGD connections are currently in use and works were progressing in phases.

He also added that in Ward 28, the revised tax slabs had caused concern over possible implications, with 122 families in the Sandaipettai area unsure of how the changes might impact their livelihoods.

In response, J Jayakumar, councillor of Ward 28, clarified that although many economically backward families live in the area, the ward is classified as an active commercial zone with numerous mills, which results in higher tax rates. He added that this matter had already been discussed thoroughly urging that no unnecessary disturbance be created over it.