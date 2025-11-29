Anbumani is PMK chief: ECI in dad-son spat

CHENNAI: In a significant development in the tussle between PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss for control of the party, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the founder’s claims of being the current president of the party. “Dr Anbumani is the president of PMK till August 1, 2026, as per our records,” the ECI said.

The communication, seen as a major setback for senior Ramadoss, advised him to approach appropriate “party forum” or “competent court” to settle the matters regarding the office-bearers of the party.

ECI’s letter was in response to various communications and representations submitted by Dr Ramadoss’s faction, which had stated that Dr Anbumani’s three-year tenure as president expired on May 28, 2025, and the founder was elected as the new president effective May 30, 2025. “As per the Commission’s records, the term of office bearers of PMK is valid up to 01.08.2026 and Dr Anbumani Ramadoss is the party’s president,” the letter said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, MLA GK Mani, a staunch supporter of Dr Ramadoss, alleged that a “forged document” submitted by the opposite group had claimed that a general council meeting in 2023 had extended Dr Anbumani’s tenure till August 2026.