Anbumani is PMK chief: ECI in dad-son spat

CHENNAI: In a significant development in the tussle between PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss for control of the party, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rejected the founder’s claims of being the current president of the party. “Dr Anbumani is the president of PMK till August 1, 2026, as per our records,” the ECI said.
The communication, seen as a major setback for senior Ramadoss, advised him to approach appropriate “party forum” or “competent court” to settle the matters regarding the office-bearers of the party.
ECI’s letter was in response to various communications and representations submitted by Dr Ramadoss’s faction, which had stated that Dr Anbumani’s three-year tenure as president expired on May 28, 2025, and the founder was elected as the new president effective May 30, 2025. “As per the Commission’s records, the term of office bearers of PMK is valid up to 01.08.2026 and Dr Anbumani Ramadoss is the party’s president,” the letter said.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, MLA GK Mani, a staunch supporter of Dr Ramadoss, alleged that a “forged document” submitted by the opposite group had claimed that a general council meeting in 2023 had extended Dr Anbumani’s tenure till August 2026.
PMK will oppose arbitrary, unjust order: GK Mani
“Genuine records are with us, but the ECI has accepted a fabricated paper. This amounts to party theft,” MLA GK Mani charged. Mani reiterated that Dr Anbumani was elected by the general council on May 28, 2022, and his three-year tenure ended on the same date this year.
Mani said the faction had made repeated representations to the ECI for five months, but the Commission’s latest order “sided with fraud”. He announced that the PMK would stage a protest in front of the ECI office in New Delhi. “We will oppose this arbitrary and unjust order.
The commission must answer for its actions,” he said.Meanwhile, Dr Anbumani on Friday told reporters that his party would join any alliance that is formed with the objective of removing the DMK from power in the 2026 Assembly polls.
He added that decisions on coalition government could be taken only after the election results. He made the comments while launching a video documenting his 108-day journey, termed as ‘Tamizhaga Makkal Urimai Meetpu Yatra’ (journey for retrieving rights of Tamil people), across the state.