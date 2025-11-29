Annamalai condemns Appavu for calling governor terrorist

Responding to this, Annamalai said, “Appavu has stooped to the extent of calling the governor a terrorist just because he highlighted the rise in terror-related incidents under the DMK government. Has Appavu forgotten the 2022 suicide bombing in Coimbatore? Has he forgotten the petrol bombs thrown at offices and houses of BJP functionaries by PFI goons?

Does he ever check the press releases of NIA on the crackdown of deep-rooted terror modules in Tamil Nadu? The mastermind of 1998 Coimbatore blasts Basha was given a martyr-like funeral, complete with police security for the final procession.”

Further, Annamalai said Appavu had lost dignity and decorum that comes with his office. “In the run-up to elections, driven by the desire to remain an MLA by staying loyal to the DMK he has abused the governor,” he said. Despite several attempts, Appavu could not be reached over the phone for a comment.