Bharat a living energy of Sanatana Dharma, says Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday said that Bharat is the ‘living energy of Sanatana Dharma’ and must carry out its ‘divine duty’ to spread light across the world. He was speaking after inaugurating the 10-day ‘Nama Sankeerthana Vizha’ at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the festival.

The governor honoured the Sankeerthana Kalanidhi and Choodamani awardees. He said attempts were made nearly a thousand years ago to destroy Sanatana Dharma by attacking temples and traditions. “But they could not remove it from people’s hearts,” he said.