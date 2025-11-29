Bharat a living energy of Sanatana Dharma, says Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Friday said that Bharat is the ‘living energy of Sanatana Dharma’ and must carry out its ‘divine duty’ to spread light across the world. He was speaking after inaugurating the 10-day ‘Nama Sankeerthana Vizha’ at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the festival.
The governor honoured the Sankeerthana Kalanidhi and Choodamani awardees. He said attempts were made nearly a thousand years ago to destroy Sanatana Dharma by attacking temples and traditions. “But they could not remove it from people’s hearts,” he said.
Ravi noted that Bharat is entering a new era after centuries. “Today, we are among the top three countries in the world in science and technology. In the space sector, we are moving fast, with launch vehicles being sent into orbit not only by ISRO, but also by private companies,” he said.
He added that the country now has leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is focusing on progress and national confidence.
Earlier, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha president Nalli Kuppuswami delivered the welcome address. N Kamakodi, MD of City Union Bank, spoke about the 25-year journey of the Sankeerthana Vizha and the Bhagavatha Trust.