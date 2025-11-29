Coimbatore Police shoot three UP based robbers for attacking head constable, attempt to flee

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police on Saturday morning shot three Uttar Pradesh natives, who hacked a head constable and attempted to flee, in their legs at Kulathupalayam near Sugunapuram. The trio were involved in robbery cases.

The injured have been identified as Ashif (48), Irfan (45), and Arif (60), and are undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The police special team surrounded a house in Kuniyamuthur, where they were allegedly staying after committing the robbery at the Kavundampalayam government quarters.

The trio targeted 13 houses, including the DRO, between 10 am and 3 pm on Friday, when government officials were on duty at various departments and looted 56 sovereigns of gold and 250 grams of silver, and Rs 2 lakhs in cash.

After returning, the officials learned that their houses had been robbed and filed a complaint at the Kavundampalayam police station. Three police teams were formed to track the robbers.

After investigating CCTV footage, the team tracked them to a house in Kulathupalayam where the accused hacked the police using a sickle and tried to flee. In defense, police personnel who were on the spot fired back at them.