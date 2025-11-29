Cyclone Ditwah lashes Tamil Nadu; 300 passengers stranded in Sri Lanka, India ramps up humanitarian aid

CHENNAI: Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal and north Sri Lanka tracks north-northwest, triggering a red alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as heavy rains lash coastal and Cauvery delta districts Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported the system moving slowly at 8 kmph in the six hours ending 8.30 am, remaining nearly stationary over the same region.

Authorities have urged fishermen to stay ashore and issued warnings for strong winds, rough seas, and potential localised flooding along the coast. Preparations are underway in low-lying areas, with disaster management teams on alert.

A tourist van got stranded in an area marooned near a canal in Ramanthapuram district. The occupants, however, had a providential escape as they managed to step out through the rear door.

The district administration has warned people not to venture out unnecessarily due to the adverse weather conditions of strong gales and heavy downpour.

Tourists have been asked not to visit Dhanushokodi on the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island, which is west of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, as a precaution. The town was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone in Rameswaram.

Several parts in the state, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai, received heavy rain.

The rain forced the administration in the vulnerable districts to order closure of schools for the day.

Indian passengers stranded

Nearly 300 passengers, including around 150 Tamilians travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka, have been stranded at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for the last three days after Cyclone Ditwah forced the cancellation of multiple flights to Chennai.

Passengers alleged they have been left without adequate food, water, and basic facilities, as operations remain disrupted by severe weather.

Taking cognisance of the distress faced by those stranded, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed the Public Department Secretary to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Colombo.

Officials have since held discussions with Indian High Commission authorities to ensure the safe return of Tamilians stuck in Sri Lanka. The government has also sought timely assistance for passengers facing hardship at the airport.