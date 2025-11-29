Cyclone Ditwah: Rain pounds coastal districts in TN, many flights suspended

CHENNAI: The city and its neighbouring regions received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, even as the state government announced measures are afoot to meet any evantualities arising out of the storm.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic Storm Ditwah moved nearly northwards at 10 kmph in the past six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST on November 29, 2025, over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts.
It was located 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranyam (Nagapattinam district), 100 km southeast of Karaikal, 190 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 290 km south of Chennai.
The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning on November 30.
Cyclonic storm Ditwah also brought heavy rains to the Cauvery delta districts, as well as coastal districts, such as Ramanathapuram. A red alert has been issued for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Saturday and appealed for international assistance as the death toll from heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah rose to 132, with another 176 reported missing.
The extreme weather system has destroyed more than 15,000 homes, sending 78,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.
Warnings issued
Authorities have urged fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong winds, rough seas, and potential localised flooding along the coast has been predicted. Preparations are underway to evacuate people in low-lying areas, with disaster management teams on alert.
Meanwhile, a tourist van got stranded in an area near a canal in Ramanthapuram district. The occupants, however, had a providential escape as they managed to step out through the rear door.
The district administration has warned people not to venture out unnecessarily due to the adverse weather conditions of strong gales and heavy downpour.
Tourists have been asked not to visit Dhanushokodi on the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island, which is west of Talaimannar in Sri Lanka, as a precaution. The town was destroyed in the 1964 cyclone in Rameswaram.
Several parts in the state, including Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Pattukottai, Cuddalore and parts of Chennai, received heavy rain.
NDRF, SDRF teams deployed
State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said that the government is fully prepared to launch rescue and relief activities on a war footing.
"About 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF teams, are on standby. We are planning to airlift 10 more teams from other states. The Air Force and Coast Guard have also been alerted. Additionally, monitoring teams will be sent to the districts tomorrow," the minister told PTI.
There have been no fatalities so far, but 16 livestock have died, and 24 huts have been damaged.
"There has been no major impact due to the rain so far. However, the state government is continuously monitoring the situation and has readied teams for rescue and relief operations," he added.
According to an official, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been deployed in the vulnerable districts in the state, including Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai.
Additional teams have been allocated for Puducherry and Chennai.
6000 relief camps set across Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said around 6000 relief camps have been set up all over Tamil Nadu ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Ditwah.
Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday briefed the media on precautionary measures being implemented in Cuddalore district in view of Cyclone Ditwah.
Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam said that inspections were conducted under the supervision of the District Collector to ensure public safety amid heavy rainfall. He added that arrangements have been made to provide accommodation and food for more than one lakh people in the district.
The state Agriculture Minister further stated that the government has identified 239 areas likely to be affected by the rains. In addition, 925 pregnant women who may require medical support have been identified, and measures have been taken to admit them to nearby hospitals to ensure timely medical care.
Panneerselvam also said that preparations have been made to remove trees that may fall due to strong winds and to drain rainwater from low-lying areas. He noted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed and is on standby to respond to any emergencies.
54 flights cancelled; Indian passengers stranded
A total of 54 flights have been cancelled in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Ditwah, Chennai Airport officials said.
As a precautionary measure against the cyclonic storm and anticipated heavy rainfall affecting the southern and central districts, 16 flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Trichy have been cancelled.
Similarly, 16 flights from Thoothukudi, Trichy, and Madurai to Chennai were also suspended. Additionally, 22 flights from Madurai, Trichy, and Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad have been suspended.
With the situation worsening, authorities reported that all small aircraft operations from Chennai, Madurai, Trichy, Thoothukudi, and nearby airports will remain suspended from Sunday morning until night.
Nearly 300 passengers, including around 150 Tamilians travelling from Dubai to India via Sri Lanka, have been stranded at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport for the last three days after Cyclone Ditwah forced the cancellation of multiple flights to Chennai.
Passengers alleged they have been left without adequate food, water, and basic facilities, as operations remain disrupted by severe weather.
Taking cognisance of the distress faced by those stranded, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin directed the Public Department Secretary to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Colombo.
Officials have since held discussions with Indian High Commission authorities to ensure the safe return of Tamilians stuck in Sri Lanka. The government has also sought timely assistance for passengers facing hardship at the airport.
The Southern Railway has announced changes in the pattern of train services for December due to the cyclone.
"The wind velocity at Pamban Bridge has receded and was now within the prescribed threshold limit. Hence, the resumption of train traffic to Rameswaram will be announced soon," a release said.
Heavy rain in southern TN
Strong winds and high tides, accompanied by rainfall, was reported in Ramanthapuram and Nagapattinam districts.
Private weather bloggers said there was no change in the cyclone's track and that it moved parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast, and it would bring more rain over Chennai, Cuddalore and Puducherry by tonight.
Private weather bloggers said there was no change in the cyclone’s track and that it moved parallel to the Tamil Nadu coast, and it would bring more rain over Chennai, Cuddalore and Puducherry by tonight.
The name, 'Ditwah', referring to a lagoon, was suggested by Yemen. It is likely named after Detwah Lagoon, a large, saline lagoon on the northwest coast of the island of Socotra in Yemen.
Sri Lanka severely affected; India extends humanitarian aid
At least 123 has been killed and 130 reported missing as the cyclone exited Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon
The extreme weather system has destroyed nearly 15,000 homes across the country, sending almost 44,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Saturday.
Sri Lanka has appealed for international assistance and asked Sri Lankans abroad to make cash donations to support nearly half a million affected people.
Meanwhile, India has expanded its humanitarian outreach to Sri Lanka, which Cyclone Ditwah has severely impacted. An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying nearly 12 tonnes of relief material landed in Colombo on Saturday as part of the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu.
This support comes in addition to earlier consignments delivered by Indian Naval Ship Vikrant and Indian Naval Ship Udaygiri, which included 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential supplies for storm-affected families.
Reaffirming the country's commitment to assisting its neighbour, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said that Operation Sagar Bandhu continues to deliver urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).
"In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy," the mission stated.
(With inputs from AFP, PTI, ANI)