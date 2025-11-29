Cyclone Ditwah: Rain pounds coastal districts in TN, many flights suspended

CHENNAI: The city and its neighbouring regions received heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, even as the state government announced measures are afoot to meet any evantualities arising out of the storm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic Storm Ditwah moved nearly northwards at 10 kmph in the past six hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST on November 29, 2025, over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts.

It was located 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranyam (Nagapattinam district), 100 km southeast of Karaikal, 190 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 290 km south of Chennai.

The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning on November 30.

Cyclonic storm Ditwah also brought heavy rains to the Cauvery delta districts, as well as coastal districts, such as Ramanathapuram. A red alert has been issued for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Saturday and appealed for international assistance as the death toll from heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah rose to 132, with another 176 reported missing.

The extreme weather system has destroyed more than 15,000 homes, sending 78,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.