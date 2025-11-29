Ex-ministers will join TVK soon: Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: K Sengottaiyan, TVK’s chief coordinator and organising secretary for four districts in the state’s west zone, said former ministers from other parties will soon join the TVK.
While speaking at a gathering at Gobichettipalayam on Friday, Sengottaiyan said that the TVK would be bolstered further in December after a few political parties will form an electoral alliance with it.
Former state minister Sengottaiyan, who was expelled from the AIADMK, had joined the TVK in the presence of its leader, actor-politician Vijay on Thursday.
On Friday he was given a rousing welcome by the cadre of his new party at the Coimbatore International Airport as he arrived in the city for the first time after joining the TVK.
Addressing the press, Sengottaiyan vowed to stay with Vijay all his life and asserted that no force can defeat the emergence of people’s power. “Vijay has created the party with the courage to bring good governance to Tamil Nadu.
The people will make Vijay the chief minister in 2026. He (Vijay) has set out to create a change in Tamil Nadu through people’s power, to create a new society, and to establish an honest government in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
He noted that Vijay has thrown away his lucrative career only for serving the people.
On the principles of the TVK that impressed him, Sengottaiyan said, “When MGR launched the party, they asked what Annaism was. The TVK leader has stressed on humanity: that everyone should have a house, the economy should be improved, and everyone should have private vehicles.”