Ex-ministers will join TVK soon: Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: K Sengottaiyan, TVK’s chief coordinator and organising secretary for four districts in the state’s west zone, said former ministers from other parties will soon join the TVK.

While speaking at a gathering at Gobichettipalayam on Friday, Sengottaiyan said that the TVK would be bolstered further in December after a few political parties will form an electoral alliance with it.

Former state minister Sengottaiyan, who was expelled from the AIADMK, had joined the TVK in the presence of its leader, actor-politician Vijay on Thursday.

On Friday he was given a rousing welcome by the cadre of his new party at the Coimbatore International Airport as he arrived in the city for the first time after joining the TVK.