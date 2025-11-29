‘Identify FIRs not forwarded to courts’

Paulpandi moved the court for a direction to quash the FIR. Since the police had not forwarded the FIR copy to the jurisdictional trial court, he could not get a certified copy of the FIR, which stood in the way of his quash petition being numbered by the Registry.

Responding to the petition, Theni inspector stated that the FIR got mixed up with old records during renovation works at the station. He said the FIR was manually produced before the court on June 26, 2025 and a final report was e-filed.

Hearing both sides, the judge observed, “Retaining an FIR within the police station for years together erodes the integrity of the investigation and undermines the very purpose of judicial supervision.”