If I win, will give 200% returns, use dad’s money if needed: MLA S Kathiravan

TIRUCHY: Facing questions from residents over his performance, Manachanallur DMK MLA S Kathiravan on Friday defended his work, stating that he viewed himself more as a businessman than a politician – and would deliver even more if re-elected.
During an event at Manachanallur, a woman asked why voters should support him again. In response, Kathiravan said, “I am not a politician, I am a businessman. If I give Rs 1, I expect Rs 1.50 in return. If re-elected, I will give 200% returns – if the government has no funds, I will use my father’s money to do it.”
The exchange occurred at the inauguration of two new fair price shops and an overhead tank at Nachampatti and Karuppu Kovil in Thinnakonam panchayat, constructed at a cost of Rs 43.9 lakh using MLA Constituency Development Fund. He assured residents that all pending civic works in the constituency would be taken up soon.
Clips of the interaction circulated on social media just months after the state government decided to permanently cancel the kidney transplant licence of his family-run hospital for its alleged involvement in a kidney trafficking racket.