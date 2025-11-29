If I win, will give 200% returns, use dad’s money if needed: MLA S Kathiravan

TIRUCHY: Facing questions from residents over his performance, Manachanallur DMK MLA S Kathiravan on Friday defended his work, stating that he viewed himself more as a businessman than a politician – and would deliver even more if re-elected.

During an event at Manachanallur, a woman asked why voters should support him again. In response, Kathiravan said, “I am not a politician, I am a businessman. If I give Rs 1, I expect Rs 1.50 in return. If re-elected, I will give 200% returns – if the government has no funds, I will use my father’s money to do it.”