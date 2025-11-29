Madras HC: Implement safety measures for Mahadeepam in letter and spirit

CHENNAI: The Justice PB Balaji dismissed activist G. Rajendran’s plea, expressing confidence that authorities would fully implement plans for smooth December 3 festivities.on Friday asked the Tiruvannamalai collector and the North Zone Inspector General (IG) of Police to implement effectively the measures contemplated for ensuring safe conduct of the Mahadeepam festivities at the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple.

Disposing of a petition filed by activist and advocate ‘Elephant’ G Rajendran seeking an action plan for smooth conduct of the festivities on December 3, Justice PB Balaji expressed confidence that the measures contemplated by the authorities would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Recording the status reports filed by the collector and the North Zone IG, the judge said, “This court is confident that various measures set out in the status reports would not remain just on paper but would be implemented in letter and spirit.”

Rajendran, in his petition, had raised several issues and sought directions on them.

The judge noted that Additional Advocate General J Ravindran has informed the court of the constitution of specific committees to monitor such intrusion and excess of certain sections of the society. He also pointed out that identity cards have been issued to archakars for the Lingam temples; and the other concerns would seriously be addressed.