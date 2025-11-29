Madras HC restrains use of 2 ‘distorted’ Ilaiyaraaja songs in movie 'Dude'

Senior counsel S Prabakaran, appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, submitted that the two songs have been distorted, and such distortion is unauthorised adaptation and is used without permission from the composer who is the author of the works. He also told the court that distortion and unauthorised use of the works infringe upon the special rights protected under Section 57 of the Copyright Act.

However, senior counsel PV Balasubramanian, representing Mythri Movie Makers, informed the court Ilaiyaraaja cannot claim authorship to the musical works as the producers of the movie had entered into agreement with the music label. He said his client had entered into an agreement with Sony Music for using the songs as the music label had obtained rights from the producers of the movies, for which, Ilaiyaraaja had composed the songs.

Citing a 2014 judgment on Ilaiyaraaja’s rights and the order on the appeal against it, Justice Senthilkumar held that the ace music composer holds the rights as author of his works.