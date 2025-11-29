Man slits girl's throat, dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Karur district

KARUR: A 26-year-old electrician died by suicide after slitting the throat of a 16-year-old, Class XII student, near Aravakurichi in Karur district allegedly after their parents opposed to their relationship.
The girl managed to escape with minor cut injuries and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as A Vasantha Kumar, 26, of Rengaraj Nagar in Velambadi village in Aravakurichi taluk. He was an electrician. The 16-year-old girl was studying in a Government Higher Secondary School in Palapatti. The man belonged to the Potter community, while the girl belonged to the Boer Naicker community. Police said that the man and the girl were acquainted with each other and he wanted to marry her. Their parents were opposed to this.
On Saturday morning, around 10 a.m., Vasantha Kumar went to the girl’s house after confirming that her parents were away at work. He allegedly told the girl that they should end their lives together since their families opposed their marriage. The girl, however, was caught unawares.
In the nick of time, Vasantha Kumar pulled out a blade from his pocket and tried to slit her throat. The girl collapsed, bleeding profusely. Meanwhile, he hanged himself inside her house.
A few minutes later, the girl regained consciousness and saw Vasantha Kumar hanging. She raised an alarm, following which neighbours rushed to the spot and took both of them to the Pallapatti Government Hospital, where doctors declared Vasantha Kumar dead.
After administering first aid, the girl was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur, where her condition is reported to be stable, police said.
Based on the girl’s complaint, the Aravakurichi police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 174 (suspicious death), and further inquiries are under way.