Man slits girl's throat, dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Karur district

KARUR: A 26-year-old electrician died by suicide after slitting the throat of a 16-year-old, Class XII student, near Aravakurichi in Karur district allegedly after their parents opposed to their relationship.

The girl managed to escape with minor cut injuries and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as A Vasantha Kumar, 26, of Rengaraj Nagar in Velambadi village in Aravakurichi taluk. He was an electrician. The 16-year-old girl was studying in a Government Higher Secondary School in Palapatti. The man belonged to the Potter community, while the girl belonged to the Boer Naicker community. Police said that the man and the girl were acquainted with each other and he wanted to marry her. Their parents were opposed to this.

On Saturday morning, around 10 a.m., Vasantha Kumar went to the girl’s house after confirming that her parents were away at work. He allegedly told the girl that they should end their lives together since their families opposed their marriage. The girl, however, was caught unawares.