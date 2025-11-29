Mosque inauguration turns celebration of communal harmony in Annavasal

PUDUKKOTTAI: What began as the inauguration of a renovated mosque in Annavasal on Friday turned into a stirring celebration of communal harmony, as Hindu residents from neighbouring villages arrived in a ceremonial procession carrying flowers, fruits and traditional gift sets to convey their greetings.

The renovated Annavasal Town Mosque was inaugurated by Pudukkottai District Government Imam Haji Maulana Maulavi Alhaj Sadakkathullah Ulavi Hazrat, with Muthavalli Abdul Sukoor presiding over the function.

Religious scholars and imams representing Darul Uloom Hikmathun Balika Arabic College, Melapallivasal, Jamia Sirajum Muneer Arabic College and several other institutions delivered special sermons emphasising brotherhood, mutual respect and the shared cultural heritage that binds the region’s communities.

In his address, District Imam Sadakkathullah Ulavi Hazrat praised the gesture of the Hindu residents.