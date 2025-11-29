Mosque inauguration turns celebration of communal harmony in Annavasal

PUDUKKOTTAI: What began as the inauguration of a renovated mosque in Annavasal on Friday turned into a stirring celebration of communal harmony, as Hindu residents from neighbouring villages arrived in a ceremonial procession carrying flowers, fruits and traditional gift sets to convey their greetings.
The renovated Annavasal Town Mosque was inaugurated by Pudukkottai District Government Imam Haji Maulana Maulavi Alhaj Sadakkathullah Ulavi Hazrat, with Muthavalli Abdul Sukoor presiding over the function.
Religious scholars and imams representing Darul Uloom Hikmathun Balika Arabic College, Melapallivasal, Jamia Sirajum Muneer Arabic College and several other institutions delivered special sermons emphasising brotherhood, mutual respect and the shared cultural heritage that binds the region’s communities.
In his address, District Imam Sadakkathullah Ulavi Hazrat praised the gesture of the Hindu residents.
“This act of love and respect shows the true character of our villages,” he said adding that, “Faith may differ, but humanity unites us. Today, Annavasal has shown a message that the whole country can learn from.”
More than 2,000 people from Annavasal, Illuppur, Mankudi, Mukkanamalai Patti, Parambur and surrounding hamlets attended the ceremony. Local Hindu residents said they have long participated in Jamath events and festivals.
Speaking at the gathering, Sethu Raman, headman of the Bhagavathi Amman Temple, said, “We have always stood with the Jamath during their significant occasions. Nearly 100 of us came this year with about 15 sets of offerings. This is how we honour the friendship between our communities.”
Residents further noted that Friday’s event reaffirmed the region’s tradition of peaceful coexistence.