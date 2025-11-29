Non-AC train passengers to get bedrolls from January 1

CHENNAI: To enhance passenger comfort, Southern Railway on Friday announced that bed sheets and pillows will be provided to passengers travelling in non-AC sleeper coaches on a chargeable basis.
Currently, linen distribution is limited to air-conditioned coaches, and the new initiative is expected to benefit a large number of non-AC travellers, especially during the monsoon and winter seasons.
The scheme will be introduced in 10 express trains starting January 1. The price has been fixed at Rs 50 for one bed sheet, one pillow, and a pillow cover. A bed sheet alone will cost Rs 20, while the pillow with its cover will cost Rs 30.
According to an official note, the service will be rolled out in Chennai-Mettupalayam Nilgiri Superfast Express, Chennai-Mangalore Superfast Express, Chennai Egmore-Mannargudi Express, Chennai Egmore-Tiruchendur Superfast Express, Chennai-Palakkad
Express, Chennai Egmore-Sengottai Silambu Superfast Express, Tambaram-Nagercoil Superfast Express, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express, Chennai-Alleppey Superfast Express, and Chennai Egmore-Mangalore Express.
The pilot project, launched under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme in 2023-24, received an overwhelming response from passengers. Under the scheme, a contractor will handle procurement, mechanised washing, packing, loading, distribution, and storage of the bedrolls. The service is expected to generate Rs 28.27 lakh in revenue for the Chennai Division in three years.