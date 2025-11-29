Omni bus strike ends following assurance from transport min

CHENNAI: Omni bus services from Tamil Nadu to other states resumed on Friday after operators called off their 21-day strike following an assurance from Transport Minister SS Sivasankar that their demands would be taken up with Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Buses with All India Permits to Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry resumed normal operations on Friday. Similarly, buses from other states also resumed their operation to Tamil Nadu.
A Anbalagan, President of the All-Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA), said the minister had promised to take up their demands with the chief minister.
“We have sought an assurance from the government that road tax will not be imposed on All India Permit buses registered in other states,” he said. He added that operations were restored considering the needs of pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala.
According to Anbalagan, the strike began on November 7 after Kerala authorities levied a road tax of Rs 70,000 on each Tamil Nadu bus. The following day, Karnataka authorities imposed fines of Rs 2.2 lakh each on buses registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
The association said the 21-day strike caused a revenue loss of Rs 21 crore and affected the wages of nearly 20,000 workers.It may be recalled that since November 7, those buses which have already paid road taxes in other states have been operating normally.