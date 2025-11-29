Omni bus strike ends following assurance from transport min

CHENNAI: Omni bus services from Tamil Nadu to other states resumed on Friday after operators called off their 21-day strike following an assurance from Transport Minister SS Sivasankar that their demands would be taken up with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Buses with All India Permits to Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry resumed normal operations on Friday. Similarly, buses from other states also resumed their operation to Tamil Nadu.

A Anbalagan, President of the All-Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA), said the minister had promised to take up their demands with the chief minister.

“We have sought an assurance from the government that road tax will not be imposed on All India Permit buses registered in other states,” he said. He added that operations were restored considering the needs of pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala.