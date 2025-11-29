PM Modi fulfilled Ambedkar’s wish by abolishing Article 370, says 99-year-old Hande

Dr HV Hande, who took part in the Quit India protests as a college student in Mangalore, and later worked under Rajaji as a functionary of the Swatantra party and in the 1980s as a Health Minister in the Cabinets headed by Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, celebrated his 99th birthday on Friday. People from all walks of life, including politicians, judges, and doctors called on him. Amid wishes that poured in, Dr Hande answered a few questions from T Muruganandham. Edited excerpts:

What are some of your unforgettable moments with leaders like Rajaji, MGR and Kamaraj?

When I was heading the state unit of the Swatantra Party in the 1970s, Rajaji wanted me to issue a statement on an issue. But I thought it would add strength to DMK, which was then an opponent of the Swatantra party. I agreed hesitantly and was about to enter my car, when Rajaji’s PA, SP Subramanyam, came running, saying Rajaji wanted to have a word.

Rajaji told me, “You did not agree with me in issuing a statement. But agreed on my insistence. You should have had the courage to disagree. Never do anything which your conscience does not allow. You don’t have to give a statement on the issue. I am not compelling you.” I was really amazed that a leader of his stature allowed someone who worked under him to express their wish. I am saying this to imply how Rajaji disliked hero worship.