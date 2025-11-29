Prevent ‘sanatanaisation’ of Madras HC, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday contended that not a single person belonging to the Scheduled Castes has been included in the list of persons currently under consideration by the Madras High Court Collegium for the appointment as judges to its bench.
Alleging that only those advocates with inclination to BJP and RSS are continuously finding place in the appointments, he said this indicated that the judiciary was becoming ‘sanatanised’. “Our party strongly condemns this,” he said.
He said it was a massive injustice that not a single person belonging to the Scheduled Castes is included in the list currently under consideration. “Currently, among the judges in the Madras High Court, those belonging to the Brahmin community are in the majority. Even among them, specifically, only BJP supporters are continuously being appointed as judges,” he alleged.
He further said it has come to light that among those currently under the consideration of the Madras High Court’s Collegium, seven are lawyers of the union government, advocates representing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Income-Tax Department, and those closely associated with BJP and RSS.
Although it is claimed that judges are appointed on the basis of merit, he argued that, in reality, it is based on caste, religion, and political affiliation. “This trend against social justice is condemnable,” he added.
He insisted that persons belonging to the Scheduled Castes and from the Most Backward Communities, who have not found representation in the judiciary till now, be included in the upcoming appointments. “We request the Collegium to abandon the practice of continuously making judicial appointments against social justice,” he said.