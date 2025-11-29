Prevent ‘sanatanaisation’ of Madras HC, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday contended that not a single person belonging to the Scheduled Castes has been included in the list of persons currently under consideration by the Madras High Court Collegium for the appointment as judges to its bench.

Alleging that only those advocates with inclination to BJP and RSS are continuously finding place in the appointments, he said this indicated that the judiciary was becoming ‘sanatanised’. “Our party strongly condemns this,” he said.

He said it was a massive injustice that not a single person belonging to the Scheduled Castes is included in the list currently under consideration. “Currently, among the judges in the Madras High Court, those belonging to the Brahmin community are in the majority. Even among them, specifically, only BJP supporters are continuously being appointed as judges,” he alleged.