Radhakrishnan mocks minister, says Regupathy is BJP ‘B-Team’

PUDUKKOTTAI: In a sarcastic counter to minister S Regupathy’s recent remarks, senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday claimed that it was actually the DMK minister who was functioning as the ‘BJP’s B-Team’, alleging he regularly leaked internal developments from within the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai, Radhakrishnan dismissed Regupathy’s assertion that K A Sengottaiyan had joined TVK as BJP’s ‘sleeper cell’. With a mocking tone, Radhakrishnan said, “Our real B-Team member is minister Regupathy. He is the one who keeps informing us about everything happening inside DMK. Why should we believe what he says about others?”

Radhakrishnan added that BJP does not deceive those who approach the party, but said motives must be assessed before inducting anyone. “We do not betray people who trust us. But we must verify their intentions. Only then can we decide whether to accept them,” he said.

Responding to questions on whether recent exits from AIADMK signalled weakening ties with BJP, the senior leader denied any strain. “The alliance is not weakening. Elections are still far away. Such a speculation is premature,” he said.