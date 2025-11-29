Residents of K Kullathinampatti hold stir over drinking water supply

However, three months ago, an owner of private land filed a complaint that the water lines must be removed as they pass through his land. Following this, the panchayat officials removed the pipes leaving the residents without any source of drinking water.

P Mariappan, a villager, told TNIE, "Three months ago, when the pipelines were removed, we were promised a regular water supply and a new supply line. But in the past three months, we have been buying water. People who cannot afford to buy water are travelling five km to fetch water from other villages. The panchayat officials have not taken any efforts to fix the pipe. So, we staged a protest."

After assuring action, Pennagaram Tahsildhar Sanmugasundaram and Hogenakkal inspector held talks with the villagers. "The protest led to traffic disruption along the Eriyur-Pennagaram road for over 2 hours," the police said.