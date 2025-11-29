Rs 62 lakh ‘hawala cash’ seized from AP college student

CHENNAI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Chennai Egmore on Thursday seized suspected hawala cash to the tune of Rs 62.5 lakh from a college student who stepped off a train. The suspect has been identified as Gowtham, a second-year college student from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said during the inspection, the officers found stacks of cash in his bag.

Gowtham told the RPF officers that he was asked to bring the cash to Chennai and hand it over to a contact who was supposed to meet him at Egmore.

The money is said to be linked to business dealings in the city, but the student claimed he is unaware of any further details. With no document to support the cash, the Income Tax Department was alerted, and both the money and the student were handed over for further inquiry.