Solar lamps bring light to Irular, Puthirai Vannar families in Gingee 

VILLUPURAM: As many as 50 Irular tribal and Puthirai Vannar (Scheduled Caste) families, who have been inhabiting the remote areas of Konamalai foothills, Vallam and Pothvai villages in Gingee without access to electricity for over three generations, received their first solar-powered lamps on Friday.

The facilities were provided under the CSR project of a private firm headquartered in Germany Henkel facilitated by Paalam, an NGO based in Chennai.

About 35 families of Irular tribals and 15 families of Puthirai Vannar, who have been living in small settlements spread over the rural parts of Gingee taluk, were benefited. Each kit included a solar lamp with a fan and a panel, totalling Rs 4.6 lakh.

Speaking to TNIE, Agnes Amutha, coordinator of Paalam, said, “We are working with tribal and underprivileged communities who still suffer without basic facilities. The villages in Gingee were identified and brought to our notice by local activists A Albert, D Rajesh, and others. We intend to work more with the people in the future on education and employment matters.”

Henkel GTC member Ramkumar Shanmugam said that the team had already provided similar facilities to tribals living in Theni, last year. “This CSR project is directly looked over by company chiefs in Germany who aim to deliver benefits to vulnerable people. They have directed us to continue this every year," he said.

Matharasi, an activist from the Thurumbar Viduthalai Iyakkam said this was the first help they received from outsiders other than the government. “Though such services mean a lot to the people, they also demand their rightful benefits from the government,” she added.