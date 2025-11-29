Stalin announces training school to promote traditional folk art forms

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that the government would allocate land to establish a training school to promote traditional folk art forms in Valayangulam village in Thiruparankundram taluk of Madurai. Addressing the third convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University in Chennai, the CM said the decision was taken after considering a request from Parai artiste R Velmurugan.

At the ceremony, honorary doctorates were conferred on artiste Chandru and actor Sivakumar. Stalin, who is the chancellor of the university, also unveiled a series of academic and institutional initiatives aimed at strengthening music and fine arts education in the state.

He announced a new PG programme in Fine Arts, to be launched from the 2026-27 academic year to help students enhance their artistic skills and improve their earning potential. He further announced that the annual financial assistance to the university will be increased from `3 crore to `5 crore.