Thiruparankundram deepam lighting issue: HC bench reserves judgement

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed over the location chosen by the Subramaniya Swamy temple administration for lighting Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill on December 3.
The petitioners challenged the decision of temple administration to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'usual' location - Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the hill. They alleged that the said mandapam is used to light 'Moksha Deepam' and the same spot cannot be used for Karthigai Deepam.
They claimed that the ritual traditionally took place on an ancient stone pillar (Deepa Thoon) located more than 15 metres away from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah on the hilltop, saying it would make the deepam more visible.
Senior counsel R Shunmuga Sundaram representing the HR and CE department said the petitioner has not placed any material to support his claim that the deepam has traditionally been lit on the deepa thoon. He however admitted that the stone pillar was covered by the temple authorities since it was not being used.
Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan, appearing for the state, said rituals for lighting the deepam have begun and the public have been informed that the deepam would be lit in Uchipillaiyar temple mandapam . No changes can be proposed at this stage, he added.
Senior counsel T Mohan who represented the dargah said the petitioner Rama Ravikumar has mentioned in his social media handles that he is the founder of Hindu Tamilar Katchi, but has suppressed it in his affidavit. He also argued that the petitioner has no locus standi and has come to the court without demonstrating his direct interest in the matter.
Senior Counsel T Lajapathy Roy, who appeared for one of the impleading petitioners who opposed the petitioner's plea, said as per Section 19 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the temple administration should make an application before central government to utilise the deepa thoon for lighting.
Both the counsel appearing for the TN Waqf Board and the dargah sought time to file detailed counters in the matter. After recording the submissions, Justice GR Swaminathan reserved his orders.