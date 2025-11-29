Thiruparankundram deepam lighting issue: HC bench reserves judgement

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a batch of petitions filed over the location chosen by the Subramaniya Swamy temple administration for lighting Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram hill on December 3.

The petitioners challenged the decision of temple administration to light the Karthigai Deepam at the 'usual' location - Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the hill. They alleged that the said mandapam is used to light 'Moksha Deepam' and the same spot cannot be used for Karthigai Deepam.

They claimed that the ritual traditionally took place on an ancient stone pillar (Deepa Thoon) located more than 15 metres away from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah on the hilltop, saying it would make the deepam more visible.

Senior counsel R Shunmuga Sundaram representing the HR and CE department said the petitioner has not placed any material to support his claim that the deepam has traditionally been lit on the deepa thoon. He however admitted that the stone pillar was covered by the temple authorities since it was not being used.