14,000 cases that warrant less than three-year jail disposed of in 42 days by Madras HC bench

Summons were issued to the accused persons and the complainants within the country and abroad under the relevant provisions of CrPC and BNSS through physical and electronic modes.

The police officers concerned, presiding officers of the lower courts were connected with the dedicated bench through video conferencing and other modes of communication. The parties to the cases were heard and the pending cases were disposed of resulting in relief to both the complainants and the accused.

Justice Chakravarthy termed it a “paradigm shift” in delivery of justice as a process of conducting hybrid sitting with the magistrate has been put in place.

“Throughout our judicial history, HCs have corrected the orders of the district judiciary. However, this is the first time we have collaborated in this manner which introduces new thinking and paves the way for adoption of this system in many contexts,” he said.

Explaining the advantages of the pilot project, he stated that the most satisfying outcome is that justice was delivered to the poor people and first offenders by recording thousands of genuine compromises that promote peace and harmony. The offenders, who indulged in petty crimes and were in the wrong side of the law, were prevented from being ‘permanently branded as criminal’ and showering pardon and taking a lenient view of scores of first-time offenders, he added.

The judge appreciated the cooperation rendered by the stakeholders in the pilot project, including the Registry of the HC, district judiciary, presiding and law officers.

Justice Chakravarthy said, “The entire exercise also saw a paradigm shift in the HC and trial courts conducting collaborative-hybrid hearings which emerged as a new alternative method to resolve criminal cases.”