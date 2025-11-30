45-year-old UP man, injured in police firing following loot in Coimbatore, passes away

COIMBATORE: I Ashif (45), who was undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after being injured in police firing, died without responding to the treatment on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as I Ashif (45), a resident of Jila Gaziputh in UP. Asif, along with two others, was involved in looting 42 sovereigns of gold, 500 grams of silver, and 1.5 lakh in cash at the TNHB government residential quarters at Kavundampalayam on Friday.

A Irfan (48) a resident of Majitpura in UP, and I Kallu Arif (60), a resident of Jamila Masjid in UP, were also undergoing treatment after police shot them in their legs after they tried to escape from the police net after they hacked a police constable who was injured in the left hand.

Police recovered the looted jewel along with the cash from the suspects within 16 hours.

M Geethanjali, Dean of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) told TNIE that he got injured in his right leg and lost much blood and died without responding to the treatment.