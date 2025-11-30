At least 11 dead, over 50 injured after government buses collide in TN's Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: At least 11 people were killed and over 20 injured after two government buses collided on the Thirupattur-Karaikudi main road in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

According to sources, the buses --one travelling from Kangeyam in Tiruppur to Karaikudi, and the other from Karaikudi in Sivaganga to Dindigul-- had a head-on collision around 5 pm.

According to an official release, all the 11 persons --9 women, 2 men -- were killed on the spot.

The injured have been taken to the Karaikudi and Thirupattur GH, Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Upon learning of the incident, police personnel from the Natchiyapuram police station along with a team of fire and rescue service personnel, rushed to the spot.

SP Shiva Prasad inspected the spot, and Natchiyapuram police have launched an inquiry into the cause of the accident.

A senior doctor at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital told reporters that all arrangements have been made to provide care and treatment to the people injured in the mishap.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock and grief over the accident and the loss of lives.

The CM said he has directed the District Collector and Minister KR Periyakaruppan, the minister in-charge for the district, to render all help to the affected persons and ensure appropriate treatment to the injured.

He also announced ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs one lakh to those with serious injuries.

The CM announced Rs 50,000 to persons with minor injuries.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed his wishes for the early recovery of the injured persons.