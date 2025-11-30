Coimbatore autorickshaw drivers demand ban on unregulated bike taxis, call for fare revision

COIMBATORE: A section of autorickshaw drivers in Coimbatore city has demanded a ban on bike taxi operations in Tamil Nadu until they are regulated. Those affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Sudandhara Meter Auto Oottunar Pothu Thozhilalargal Sangam staged a protest in this regard at the VOC Ground in the city on Saturday.
M G Prabhakaran, a functionary of the association, told TNIE that the Tamil Nadu government has not made any legal provision for operating bike taxis in the state.
"Violating the norms, bike taxi operations continue in the state through private applications. As a result, the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers and cab operators who hold valid licences and pay taxes to the government, has been affected in recent years. Despite several petitions submitted to the Transport Department, no decision has been taken on the issue," he alleged.
The drivers staged a protest here to draw the government's attention to the issue.
Another driver told TNIE that they are not against bike taxis, but they want the state government to legalise and regulate the service properly, as there is public demand for bike taxis.
As there is no monitoring mechanism for bike taxis that lack proper fitness certificates, yellow boards, and other approvals from the state government, incidents of crimes against women have occurred during bike taxi rides, he pointed out.
Unlike in the case of autorickshaws and cabs, passengers cannot claim insurance if they meet with an accident while travelling in a bike taxi, he reasoned.
The drivers also urged the state government to immediately revise and fix metered fares for autorickshaws, factoring in the hike in fuel prices, and pointed out that fares were last revised 12 years ago.
Regional Transport Officer (in-charge) of Coimbatore Central, Viswanathan, told TNIE that operating bike taxis is illegal and that bike taxis have been fined Rs 10,000 each and seized.
He said they are monitoring the situation and action is being taken against violations.