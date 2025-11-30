Coimbatore autorickshaw drivers demand ban on unregulated bike taxis, call for fare revision

COIMBATORE: A section of autorickshaw drivers in Coimbatore city has demanded a ban on bike taxi operations in Tamil Nadu until they are regulated. Those affiliated with the Tamil Nadu Sudandhara Meter Auto Oottunar Pothu Thozhilalargal Sangam staged a protest in this regard at the VOC Ground in the city on Saturday.

M G Prabhakaran, a functionary of the association, told TNIE that the Tamil Nadu government has not made any legal provision for operating bike taxis in the state.

"Violating the norms, bike taxi operations continue in the state through private applications. As a result, the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers and cab operators who hold valid licences and pay taxes to the government, has been affected in recent years. Despite several petitions submitted to the Transport Department, no decision has been taken on the issue," he alleged.

The drivers staged a protest here to draw the government's attention to the issue.

Another driver told TNIE that they are not against bike taxis, but they want the state government to legalise and regulate the service properly, as there is public demand for bike taxis.

As there is no monitoring mechanism for bike taxis that lack proper fitness certificates, yellow boards, and other approvals from the state government, incidents of crimes against women have occurred during bike taxi rides, he pointed out.