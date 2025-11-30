Cyclone Ditwah: Continuous downpour floods homes in Nagapattinam, displaces residents

NAGAPATTINAM: Continuous heavy rain since Friday evening, triggered by cyclone Ditwah, forced people in many localities of Nagapattinam to stay awake through the night as ankle-deep water flowed into their living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms.

Power supply was cut off since 11 am on Saturday in more than ten villages, including Puthur, Manjakollai, Poravacheri, Sikkal and Sangamangalam. Houses in Nagore Pudhu Salai, Vallyiamma Nagar, and Yusufiya Nagar near Nagore railway station were surrounded by water that kept rising with every hour of rainfall on Friday night, leaving families struggling to protect their belongings in the dark.

In Kodiyakkarai, water stagnated in Kodiyakkadu village, prompting officials to set up relief camps and provide food to affected residents. The heavy rain turned many neighbourhoods into waterlogged pockets. In several streets, the rainwater flowed like a fast-moving stream, flooding ground floors and damaging essential household items.

Many residents used buckets and vessels to push the water out, but the continuous downpour brought more water inside. Several homes reported damage to appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, adding to the distress.

In Vedaranyam town, floodwater surged along the Pattukkottai-Thiruthuraipoondi main road, troubling motorists. Gandhinagar, Vettavaran Kadu and Mandhithoppu areas reported nearly three feet of stagnant water surrounding houses, roads and drainage lines, leaving residents unable to move out.

A senior municipality official said they removed the flood water from the affected areas and homes in Nagore with oil engine pumps, and removing clogs in drainage canals using earth movers. The official added that it may take some time for normalcy to retuen as heavy rain continues to lash the district.

People have been advised to move to relief camps until the water is drained. Residents of Nariyangudi in Papakovil panchayat were taken to the local community hall. People from Solomon Thottam in Thethi panchayat, have been accommodated in a nearby private school, where food is being provided.

The coastal stretch near Sirkazhi, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal recorded strong sea turbulence. Fishermen reported that waves rising to two metres crashed near coastal villages, pushing seawater into pathways. Many tied down their boats and brought their nets inland, fearing strong tides could drag them away.

Authorities have advised fishermen to stay away from the sea and urged the public to remain indoors unless necessary. With more rain expected, officials said monitoring has been intensified, and emergency teams are on standby.