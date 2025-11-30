Cyclone Ditwah weakens, no landfall expected; IMD retains red, orange alerts for coastal districts in TN

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, the cyclone is showing clear signs of weakening.

Coastal pockets of TN recorded between 175 mm and 250 mm as feeder bands continue to strike the shoreline on Saturday. For the KTCC region—Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu—the most significant rainfall is expected on Sunday.

According to the RMC, the system is very likely to persist on its north-northwestward track and approach the southwest Bay, close to the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-south Andhra Pradesh coast by early Sunday.

As it skirts the shoreline, Ditwah is expected to come within 50 km of the Tamil Nadu coast by early Sunday and close to 25 km by evening.