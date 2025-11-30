Former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh resumes TN posting after Madras HC relief

CHENNAI: IPS officer Balveer Singh, who is facing multiple charges for alleged custodial torture of more than 10 suspects while serving in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli, has been transferred from his present posting in Tihar Jail in Delhi to the Special Task Force (STF) in Erode. The actions comes days after the Madras High Court stayed the proceedings against Singh, in connection with the custodial torture case, on November 21.

As per an order dated earlier this week, Singh, who was on deputation as deputy commandant with the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) VIII Battalion stationed at Tihar Jail in Delhi, has been transferred and posted as assistant superintendent of police/deputy superintendent of police in the STF, Erode.

Singh came under intense scrutiny in 2023 following allegations that he had subjected many to custodial torture, and allegedly plucked out the teeth of a few suspects using pliers, during interrogations when he was serving as the ASP of the Ambasamudram sub-division.

Following multiple cases registered by the CB-CID, Singh was suspended and was not considered for promotion from ASP to SP.

He was later deputed to the TSP battalion in Delhi. His transfer became public after photos and videos of his farewell at the Delhi battalion got circulated on social media. He is yet to take charge in his new posting, sources said.