Jasmine price hits record Rs 7,500/kg in Sankarankovil

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/KANNIYAKUMARI: Jasmine price continued its steep climb in several southern districts of Tamil Nadu, as rain over the last few weeks took a toll on yield.

On Saturday, the price hit a new high of Rs 7,500 per kg in Sankarankovil, which, according to traders was the steepest surge in recent years. In Tenkasi, the price shot up to Rs 6,500 per kg from last week's price of Rs 500. In Virudhunagar district, it was sold for Rs 5,000 per kg. In Madurai, which is globally famous for its jasmine, the price fluctuated Rs 5,000-Rs 5,500 per kg.

Traders attributed the price rise to high demand and supply constraints caused by continuous rainfall.

"A week ago, jasmine was sold for Rs 1800 but in a week has surged to Rs 5000 - Rs 5500 per kilo. Usually, the market receives around 10 tonnes per day, but in the last few days hardly one tonne arrives to the market. In Usilampatti, just 70 kilos arrived on Saturday against the usual 10 tonnes." said K Karuthamuthu, flower trader in Usilampatti.

A similar trend prevailed in Kanniyakumari's Thovalai flower market, where jasmine was sold for Rs 5,000 per kg, up from Rs 500 -800 last week. A wholesaler S. Krishna Kumar said arrivals shrank from five tonnes to around 500 kg, blaming the inclement weather.

With jasmine an indispensable part of festivals and weddings, traders expect consumers to absorb the price hike rather than reduce consumption - raising concerns that rates may climb further if rains continue through next week.

Traders stated with several auspicious days coming up, the price of other flowers were also likely to increase.