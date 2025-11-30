Kavundampalayam burglary: Residents accuse TNHB of disregarding safety demands

COIMBATORE: Residents of the Kavundampalayam TNHB Housing Unit where a series of burglaries occurred in broad daylight on Friday alleged TNHB administration of turning a deaf ear to their repeated demands of safety measures- compound wall, CCTV cameras, and sufficient security guards.



Despite repeated demands over a long period, the TNHB authorities have failed to construct a compound wall, install adequate number of CCTV cameras, or appoint sufficient security guards. This negligence, according to the residents, is the root cause of the present situation.

"The security here is so careless that anyone can enter at any time. During daytime when there is public movement, thieves broke into 13 houses across different blocks, broke open main doors, cupboards and bureaus and stole jewellery, cash, and other valuables, and walked away calmly without any disturbances. If any woman, child, or an elderly person would have been home and had tried to stop the crime, what would have happened to them?" asks S Kavitha, a resident of Block C.



The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) constructed 1,848 flats at Kavundampalayam in 2021 with four blocks- A, B, C, and D- comprising 56 flats in A, 294 in B, 1,148 in C, and 350 flats in D. Each block has 14 floors with lift and two separate water connections (one for drinking water and one for domestic uses). Beneficiaries-government officers and employees- currently pay the monthly rents of Rs 6,800 for A, Rs 6,550 for B, Rs 3,400 for C, and Rs 1,500 for D block.