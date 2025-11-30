Kavundampalayam burglary: Residents accuse TNHB of disregarding safety demands

COIMBATORE: Residents of the Kavundampalayam TNHB Housing Unit where a series of burglaries occurred in broad daylight on Friday alleged TNHB administration of turning a deaf ear to their repeated demands of safety measures- compound wall, CCTV cameras, and sufficient security guards.
Despite repeated demands over a long period, the TNHB authorities have failed to construct a compound wall, install adequate number of CCTV cameras, or appoint sufficient security guards. This negligence, according to the residents, is the root cause of the present situation.
"The security here is so careless that anyone can enter at any time. During daytime when there is public movement, thieves broke into 13 houses across different blocks, broke open main doors, cupboards and bureaus and stole jewellery, cash, and other valuables, and walked away calmly without any disturbances. If any woman, child, or an elderly person would have been home and had tried to stop the crime, what would have happened to them?" asks S Kavitha, a resident of Block C.
The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) constructed 1,848 flats at Kavundampalayam in 2021 with four blocks- A, B, C, and D- comprising 56 flats in A, 294 in B, 1,148 in C, and 350 flats in D. Each block has 14 floors with lift and two separate water connections (one for drinking water and one for domestic uses). Beneficiaries-government officers and employees- currently pay the monthly rents of Rs 6,800 for A, Rs 6,550 for B, Rs 3,400 for C, and Rs 1,500 for D block.
Residents alleged that TNHB administration, which diligently collects monthly rent, does nothing when it comes to providing security or carrying out proper maintenance work. Mariyammal, another resident, said "Since there is no compound wall, anyone can simply walk in. There are no CCTV cameras on all floors barring a few at the entrances. The elderly private security guards do not question anyone who enters. Food-delivery agents, book sellers, grocery vendors freely go to every floor. This needs to be regulated."
Residents also demanded that the practice of outsiders parking vehicles inside the premises and of allottees sub-letting their flats to strangers be stopped and properly regulated. "The locks provided for the houses are not even of decent quality, they can be broken easily. Within just five years, walls are damaging. Garbage and waste are dumped everywhere and there is no maintenance at all. Only a few lifts are working. Security has now become the most urgent need and the authorities must assure it," said another woman resident from Block C.
Living amid such difficulties and still paying timely monthly rent, residents hope that incidents like these do not happen again.
On being asked about the issue, a TNHB official initially claimed that security is being provided in every possible way. However, when it was pointed out with evidence that anyone can enter and leave without any restriction, she immediately said an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken. The officer further said "Steps are under way to construct a compound wall at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and additional CCTV cameras and security personnel will also be appointed."