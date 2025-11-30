Madras HC nod sought to dump unprocessed garbage at Iduvai

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation has sought the nod of the Madras High Court to allow temporary dumping of garbage on 9.21 acres owned by it at Iduvai in the Palladam taluk until December 31.

In an affidavit filed in the HC on Friday, the civic body cited that 19,850.40 metric tons of solid waste collected from households lies stored at 96 points across the city.

It requested the court's permission for temporary dumping so as to clear the backlog and also promised to clear the garbage from the Iduvai site within eight to 12 months.

Around 573 tonnes of garbage are collected daily from across 60 wards of the city. A major part of this had been dumped in abandoned stone quarries in Mudalipalayam and Nallur in Tiruppur.

The HC has imposed a temporary ban on dumping garbage in these quarries in response to a case filed by P Velusamy, the President of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement. The civic body has filed the affidavit during the hearing of this case on Friday.

With the ban in force, the city civic body has been struggling to handle the garbage generated daily. And it is also looking for permanent solutions for this.

The residents of Iduvai and its surrounding villages have been protesting against the corporation's decision to dump garbage