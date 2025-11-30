Mission revival, a decade and counting

CHENNAI: Jayabal, a 77-year-old entrepreneur and an engineer who graduated from IIT Kharagpur, has been on an extraordinary mission for a decade: completing a temple tower that has stood unfinished for over 700 years.
After 40 years in the stainless steel foundry business, he has dedicated himself to restoring the Sri Pundarikaksha Perumal temple in Thiruvellarai, Tiruchy.
The decade-long effort here reflects the technical rigour, expertise and also the perseverance that the complex architectural challenges demand.
The approximately 1,300-year-old temple, believed to be older than the Srirangam Ranganathar temple, is the fourth Divya Desam among the 108 sacred Vishnu temples. Its name derives from the white rocks (Vellarai) found in the region, which were used in its construction.
It was the temple’s northern tower, with its unique architectural challenge, that drew Jayabal’s commitment.
During the reign of Hoysala King Narasimha III, renovation work on the Thiruvellarai temple tower was initiated. However, an invasion in 1311 interrupted the work, leaving the tower incomplete for over 700 years.
“Two tiers of the gopuram on the northern side were built in Hoysala architectural pattern many centuries ago, and the gopuram remained incomplete despite efforts taken by many kings to raise it in full. We wish to complete it in the same pattern,” Jayabal says.
He has relied on comprehensive technical studies and expert consultations. “We studied the topography to begin with and did a digital survey of the temple,” he explains.
Professors from IIT Madras conducted structural tests and certified that the northern tower stands structurally stable and can support additional tiers.
UNESCO inspected the renovation work in 2017. The goal is to complete the seven-storey Rajagopuram by following the same Hoysala architectural pattern used 700-800 years ago.
Renovation work has proceeded in phases since 2015. Completed work includes reconstruction of the fourth prakaram, which had become unwalkable for devotees, and restoration of the Kudaivarai structure that was half-closed with sand and mud.
Conservation work on the existing temple tower structure continued until 2022, after which construction work to complete the tower began in 2023. Consecration is expected in mid 2027.
The estimated cost of renovating the temple is Rs 14.65 crore, which Jayabal says may increase due to escalation in the cost of materials.
The restoration employs traditional construction technology, using lime mortar without cement.
After analysing different woods, Iluppai wood was selected for its superior strength and longevity. The lime mortar preparation follows meticulous traditional processes. Limestone is burnt and slaked with water until it blooms, then sieved and mixed with clean, graded sand. The mixture ferments under coconut palm thatch shade before being ground using a stone grinder.
Even the bricks follow historical precedent. Hoysala architecture used smaller bricks made from special clay. These are now sourced from a brick kiln in Thrissur, Kerala, and subjected to laboratory testing before use.
“To maintain transparency as well as to leave information for posterity about how the renovation is done, every four months an interim report is brought out,” Jayabal adds.