Municipality councillor, husband, sister killed as vegetable truck hits two-wheeler in TN's Surandai

TENKASI: Three persons, including Surandai municipality councillor, her husband and her sister, were run over by a vegetable-laden truck after it hit their two wheeler on the Surandai-Sankarankovil road on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Usha Prabhu (40) a Congress councillor in Surandai Municipality, her husband Arul Selva Prabhu (50) and her sister Blessy (35) from Sivagurunathapuram area in Surandai.

"Early on Sunday, Arul Selvaprabhu, Usha and Blessy travelled towards the farm on a two-wheeler to collect flowers. After finishing the work, they were returning home when tragedy took place," said sources.

Surandai police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Tenkasi Government District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered, and the truck driver is being questioned.