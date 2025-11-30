No election strategies will affect DMK's victory in western Tamil Nadu, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

ERODE: No election strategies will affect DMK's victory in the western zone, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said in Erode on Sunday.

While addressing a public meeting in Erode, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “In the current environment, many people don't like the name Dravidian. Just hearing this name sparks strong opposition and threats from Delhi. Even local right-wingers will spread various slanders. Recently, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, while speaking at an event, said that the word Dravidian is a fiction. But our leader Kalaignar, has already answered all of these. We are Tamils by language, Dravidians by ethnicity, and Indians by country. In addition, there is strong historical evidence that we are Dravidians. Even so, some right-wingers are tarnishing this. But DMK, along with its allied parties, is responding appropriately to such criticism.”

Udhayanidhi said this while talking about the word Dravidam in the name of the Puthiya Dravida Kazhagam party.

Further, the Deputy CM said, “But the leader of the opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, is not bothered by these criticisms. He forgot the very name Dravidian. Even, he forgot MGR and CN Annadurai. The only person on his mind right now is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah's house is currently the headquarters of AIADMK and few other political parties of TN. But no matter what strategies anyone devises, no one can stop DMK's victory in the west zone of TN.”

The sixth state conference of the Puthiya Dravida Kazhagam party was held in Modakurichi in Erode district on Sunday. Udhayanidhi Stalin, TN Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, DMK Western Region in-charge V Senthil Balaji and others participated. Puthiya Dravida Kazhagam’s functionaries and cadres participated in large numbers.