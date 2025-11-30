One dead, three injured after wall collapses in heavy rain in TN's Kumbakonam

THANJAVUR: A 20-year-old woman died, and three members of her family were injured after the wall of their old tiled-roof house collapsed onto their asbestos-roof dwelling during heavy rain at Alamankurichi Udaiyar Street near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district late Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as M Renuka, and the injured include her father, Muthuvel, 56, a daily wage labourer, her mother Seetha, 45, and her sister Kanimozhi, 21.

Around 11:30 pm, continuous rainfall caused the wall of the deteriorated tiled house to give way and crash into the asbestos house, injuring all four occupants.

Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the collapse and rescued the injured family members. All were taken to the Kumbakonam Government District Headquarters Hospital. Renuka was later referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for specialised care but succumbed to her injuries around midnight.

The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall in the region, which has left several poorly maintained structures vulnerable to collapse. Authorities are yet to assess the extent of structural damage in the area.